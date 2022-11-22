Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Security Camera Placement iOS 16.2 Is Coming Prioritize Health on Thanksgiving
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Google Store Black Friday Deals: Smart Thermostats, Pixel Phones and More

Save on Google Store gadgets now through Nov. 28 at its Black Friday sale.
2 min read

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Black Friday shopping season is well underway with early deals arriving at the Google Store. Like many other retailers, Google has slashed costs on a number of devices just in time for the holidays, with deals on phones, media streamers, smart home devices, wireless earbuds and more. Take advantage of these discounts now through Nov. 28. 

See at Google Store

We've highlighted a few of the best deals from the Google Store below, but be sure and check out the entire sale selection. Note that prices were accurate at the time of publication, but pricing and availability is subject to change without notice.

Pixel 6A: $299 - Save $150

If you're looking for the best value smartphone during this Black Friday shopping season, look no further than the Pixel 6A at this price. It offers an incredible camera, great battery life and so much more.

$299 at Google Store

Pixel 7 Pro: $749 - Save $150

The Pixel 7 Pro is the most high-end smartphone in Google's current lineup. Released in October, this 5G phone sports a 6.7-inch display, the G2 Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and a triple rear-camera system that can record in 4K. Plus it has a battery that can last the whole day and comes with a built-in VPN for added security online.

$749 at Google Store

Nest Hub (2nd gen): $50 - Save $50

The second-gen Nest Hub smart display has a 7-inch display that lets you stream content, look up recipes, video chat with friends and loved ones, and more. It also has Google Assistant integrated so you can check the weather, set reminders, control compatible smart home devices and everything else you use Assistant for throughout the day.

$50 at Google Store

Pixel Buds A-Series: $64 - Save $35

Whether you're streaming music, videos and audiobooks or taking a call while on the go, the A-Series make for a solid earbud option. They're sweat- and water-resistant, which is good for when you're working out or the weather turns rough. These earbuds also deliver up to five hours of listening time, making a total of 24 hours with the charging case.

$64 at Google Store

Nest Doorbell (battery): $120 - Save $60

This video doorbell comes with a rechargeable battery pack and provides 24-hour live streaming, HD video and night vision. It's rated IP54 weather-resistant, has two-way audio, is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and can give you a little peace of mind by providing intelligent alerts when there's motion detected nearby.

$120 at Google Store

More deals at the Google Store:

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.