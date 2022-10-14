Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Models Hit All-Time Low Prices Following Pixel 7 Launch

Following this week's release of the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, you can snag the previous-gen Pixel 6 phones at all-time low prices via Amazon. Both the base model Pixel 6 and the step-up Pixel 6 Pro are discounted, with as much as $250 off regular prices. The smaller Pixel 6 is down to , a saving of $200, with the larger Pixel 6 Pro returning to its -- $250 off its MSRP.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch full HD Plus display made of durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which protects it against scratches and dings. It also features an IP68 weather resistance rating, so it's completely waterproof up to 1.5 meters. It's equipped with a stunning 50-megapixel camera. It also boasts 5G support for superfast data speeds, and has a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. Right now you can pick up the or the .

The upgraded Pixel 6 Pro starts at , and jump up to . According to CNET reviewer Andrew Lanxon, the Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best phones of its generation, thanks to its "strong performance, great software additions, unique design and excellent camera system." It's equipped with an impressive 12GB of RAM, as well as Google's custom Tensor processor that's optimized for Pixel phones. The 6 Pro also has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth operation, and a 4x optical zoom lens for truly remarkable photos.

It's tough to beat the convenience of a Pixel phone if you already use Google for your email, calendar, cloud storage and more. Though the newer Pixel phones have just hit store shelves, there isn't a great deal of difference between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. If you don't need the latest and greatest, it's well worth considering last year's devices. And, unlike many other Pixel deals, there's no trade in or activation required to qualify for these discounts -- these are just direct price drops.