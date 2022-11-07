The Google Chromecast HD Drops to Just $18 in Early Walmart Black Friday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

While the Roku Express 4K Plus remains our favorite streaming device on the market for 2022, Google has taken a real shot at the throne with its Chromecast with Google TV. Google's smart streaming device was a close second in our rankings, and right now you can pick it up at a heavy Black Friday discount.

Walmart has dropped the HD model of this Google streamer -- setting a new all-time low for the device. If you want UHD you can save on the 4K version which is and comes bundled with an Eleven with Eggos Funko Pop, which would make a great gift for any Stranger Things fan.

Both of these early Walmart Black Friday deals are available exclusively to Walmart Plus members right now with non-members being able to access the discounts from 7 p.m. ET. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one.

Even though the Chromecast with Google TV was our runner-up pick, it's still an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice, delivering nearly every big streaming app under the sun, from Netflix and YouTube to HBO Max and Disney Plus, and everything in between. One of the biggest advantages of this Google streamer for Android phone owners is that it has built-in Chromecast, allowing you to stream or "cast" shows, movies and videos directly from your phone, tablet or laptop (by contrast, Roku products use the Apple-friendly AirPlay format). And the remote has a built-in microphone that allows you to browse shows and movies using only your voice. The Chromecast will also provide personalized movie and show suggestions based on your viewing habits, so you'll have no problem finding tons of great new shows and movies to watch with your new streaming device.