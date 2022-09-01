Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
GlassesUSA Labor Day Sale: Get 60% Off a Pair of Glasses or Sunglasses Now

With a lot of the online glasses stores having Labor Day sales, it's a good time to pick up a pair.

If you're looking for a new pair of prescription glasses or contacts, there are plenty of deals to be had as most online glasses sites are offering up Labor Day sales this weekend. GlassesUSA, one of the retailers on our list of the best places to buy glasses online, has some decent deals running through Sept. 5 -- and some running through Sept. 20 -- that are a little sweeter than the deals it usually offers. (Yes, online glasses sites are perpetually advertising discounts and GlassesUSA has had similar "special" sales in the past.)

As part of the sale, you can get prescription glasses for less than $40 with basic lenses, but if you opt for some of the lens upgrades, your total gets pushed up to anywhere from about $70 to $120. Exclusions apply and you have to enter the codes listed below at checkout. 

  • 60% off frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses with basic RX lenses. Use code: USA60 (excludes premium, sale labeled items, contact lenses and kids frames). Free shipping included. Expires Sept. 5.
  • Buy one, get one free for eyeglasses and sunglasses. Use code: BOGOFREE. One premium frame can be included in the purchase. The pair of lesser value is free. Excludes contact lenses and kids glasses. Free shipping included. Expires Sept. 20.
  • 40% off designer frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses (Gucci, Prada, Versace, etc.). Use code: DESIGNER40 (excludes Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Wiley X, Costa Del Mar, Komono and kids frames). Free shipping included. Expires Sept. 20.
  • 25% off contact lenses including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue and more. Use code: CONTACTS25. Free shipping included. Expires Sept. 20.

