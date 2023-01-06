Live: CES 2023 Live Blog Tech Trends of 2023 CES 2023's Wild Highlights Robots of CES Smart Homes at CES Ring Car Cam Netflix 'Kaleidoscope' Guide A Sleep Aid
Give Your Home Wi-Fi a Boost With Up to $180 Off Eero Pro 6 Mesh Routers

Snag a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system from just $160 with this deal.
Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system
When's the last time you replaced your home's internet router? If you're having a hard time remembering, it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend replacing your router at least every five years, and if you're due for an upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering 30% off Eero Pro 6 mesh routers, which drops prices as low as $160. Individual routers, two-packs and three-packs are all on sale, but there's no set expiration date on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on the savings. 

These Wi-Fi 6-enabled devices can help blanket your home in consistent and reliable Wi-Fi coverage and support speeds of up to a gigabit. With tri-band connectivity, these routers can support 75 or more devices at once, ideal for those running a lot of smart home gear. The Eero Pro 6 even doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub and can be used to control other Alexa-compatible smart devices on your network

The three-piece mesh router system is ideal for those with larger homes who need a strong connection in every room. With three routers, it can provide coverage of up to 6,000 square feet, though two routers placed well can cover up to 3,500 square feet. Given Eero's expandable approach, you can always punt for a smaller set to begin and add in additional extenders as you need them. 

If an Eero system is not for you but are still in need of a router upgrade, you can check out our roundup of all the best mesh router deals for even more bargains. 

