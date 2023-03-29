Give Your Home a Spring Refresh With 15% Off Furniture and More at eBay

Now that spring is officially here, you may be looking to spruce up your home for the new season. And whether you're looking for some new patio furniture, bedding sets or kitchen cookware, you'll find it all on sale for less right now at eBay. When you use the promo code SPRINGHOME at checkout, you can , including some items that are already discounted. This offer is available through April 9, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's no minimum spend required to take advantage of this offer, but there are a few other restrictions. There's a maximum discount of $500, but you can use the code up to two times, so you can break your order up into two parts if you hit the discount cap. And with over 4,000 different items on sale, that isn't hard to do.

If you want to get outside and enjoy the spring weather, you can pick up some new patio furniture like this , which is already on sale for $125, $196 off the usual price. Or you can update your home's interior with some new decor, like this , which is already a whopping $591 off, dropping the price down to $177. And even if you're not looking to update your home's look, this sale is a chance to snag some new kitchen tools at a great price.

This is nonstick, comes in a striking emerald green and is currently half off, dropping the price down to $50. There's tons of other furniture, bedding, home decor and appliances on sale, so be sure to and zhuzh up your home for less.