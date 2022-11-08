Give Your Home a Makeover With 15% Off at Herman Miller's Holiday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Now that tons of people are working from home permanently, you may be looking to make your home office a little more homey. A stylish desk, comfortable office chair or some other sleek furnishings can make your workspace a more enjoyable place for you to spend your weekdays, and right now you can you can pick some up for less. Herman Miller is offering 15% off a huge selection home office essentials, as well as plenty of other modern home furnishings, at its ongoing . These deals are available from now until Nov. 29, so you've got some time to shop, but be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You'll find tons of pieces at this sale that are the perfect blend of stylish and practical. If you're going to spend at least 40 hours in you office chair every week, it may be worth springing for a more luxurious model. Herman Miller's is one of our favorites on the market thanks to its premium comfort, and right now you can pick it up for $209 off, which drops the price down to $1,186. Or maybe you're trying to spend less time parked in your office chair and are considering switching to a standing desk. This offers the best of both worlds and allows you to switch between sitting and standing with the touch of a button. It's on sale for $846 right now, which saves you $149 compared the the usual price.

And there's more than just office furniture on sale, too. You can also find deals on tons of pieces of home furniture, like this modern , which is over $1,400 off right now, or this striking glass-top on sale for $2,121, which saves you $374. Even if you're not in the market for some new furniture, you can find deals on tons of other pieces of decor, including , and other .