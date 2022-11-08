Give Your Home a Makeover With 15% Off at Herman Miller's Holiday Sale

Election Day 2022 Where Do I Vote? Abortion Referendums Twitter vs. Mastodon 'Hey Siri' May Drop 'Hey' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet Black Friday Ad Scans
You can save hundreds, or even more, on sleek and modern desks, coffee tables, couches, office chairs and so much more.
An Eames lounge chair and ottoman against an orange background.
Now that tons of people are working from home permanently, you may be looking to make your home office a little more homey. A stylish desk, comfortable office chair or some other sleek furnishings can make your workspace a more enjoyable place for you to spend your weekdays, and right now you can you can pick some up for less. Herman Miller is offering 15% off a huge selection home office essentials, as well as plenty of other modern home furnishings, at its ongoing holiday sale. These deals are available from now until Nov. 29, so you've got some time to shop, but be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

You'll find tons of pieces at this sale that are the perfect blend of stylish and practical. If you're going to spend at least 40 hours in you office chair every week, it may be worth springing for a more luxurious model. Herman Miller's Mirra 2 office chair is one of our favorites on the market thanks to its premium comfort, and right now you can pick it up for $209 off, which drops the price down to $1,186. Or maybe you're trying to spend less time parked in your office chair and are considering switching to a standing desk. This Nevi Sit to Stand desk offers the best of both worlds and allows you to switch between sitting and standing with the touch of a button. It's on sale for $846 right now, which saves you $149 compared the the usual price. 

And there's more than just office furniture on sale, too. You can also find deals on tons of pieces of home furniture, like this modern Cube sofa, which is over $1,400 off right now, or this striking glass-top Noguchi coffee table on sale for $2,121, which saves you $374. Even if you're not in the market for some new furniture, you can find deals on tons of other pieces of decor, including lighting, art and other unique accessories

