Give the Gift of Travel This Holiday With 30% Off Southwest Airlines
This Cyber Monday Southwest is offering 30% off base fare prices for trips between 1/10-3/8/2023.
Searching for a gift for the traveler in your life? Starting Cyber Monday until Friday, Dec. 1, any trips booked are eligible for 30% off the base fair prices using code CYBER30. If you plan on traveling between Jan. 1 and March 8, 2023, then now is the best time to book your trip. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply.