Give Mom the Gift Of Wellness With this Lululemon Deal

Get a $100 Lululemon gift card with a purchase of the Lululemon Studio Mirror.

Charlotte Maracina

Ditch the flowers this Mother's Day by investing in your mom's wellness. The Lululemon Studio Mirror offers a variety of workout fit for any mom on the go. The Lululemon Studio boasts over 60 workouts coached by professional trainers. Whether your mom is looking for an intense workout to start her day or a calming meditation before bed, Lululemon Studio has it all. 

When first entering the website a notification pops up offering $100 off the mirror plus free shipping if you sign up for their email notifications. Additionally, from April 24 to May 14 anyone who purchases a Lululemon Studio Mirror will receive a $100 Lululemon gift card so your mom can workout in style. 

Lululemon Studio Mirror $995 at Lululemon
Lululemon Studio Mirror
