Give a Parent the Gift of Peaceful Sleep: My Favorite Wi-Fi Baby Monitor Is More Than $100 Off for Cyber Monday

Sleep hygiene has been the biggest challenge of parenthood. Adequate sleep is critical for my children's development, and as parents, we also want them to sleep so we can sleep. Any technology that can help give me this peace of mind is my best friend.

That's why I love my Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor which is on sale right now for more than $100 off the regular price for Cyber Monday.

When we were shopping for baby monitors, we read lots of new-parent blogs and best lists. At the time, many parents agreed the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor was the best pick for its high-tech capabilities, superior sound and screen quality, and easy setup. CNET named the Nanit Pro the best overall Wi-Fi baby monitor as well.

The Nanit Pro camera plus wall mount in white is on sale at Amazon for $208.30 -- that's 31% lower and $100 less than its regular price. You can also find it on sale in black for $236.99 (15% off) and in silver for $190.15 (37% off).

One of the biggest draws of the Nanit Pro is the ability to put two cameras on one screen. We knew we eventually wanted a second child, which would mean two cameras in two different rooms. I didn't want to lug around separate devices for each camera. Many of the highly rated Wi-Fi-enabled baby monitors don't have the standout feature of the Nanit Pro; its split screen lets you monitor two cameras in two different rooms on any device that has Wi-Fi.

Using the split screen feature, the Nanit Pro app on my Lenovo tablet shows my two boys in their separate beds. Katie Collins/CNET

In addition to the split screen, the Nanit Pro has several cool tech features and a subscription upgrade that includes tracking and video-saving capabilities. My favorite features are white noise, two-way audio, temperature alerts and the ability to tune in from anywhere.

We opted for Nanit Pro's multi-stand and travel case for travel and overnights at grandma's house. The multi-stand and travel case combo makes it a great companion gift for Nanit owners. It normally goes for $79 but you can find it on sale at Amazon for $56.

The Nanit Pro is the most used tech product in my home. It will make a great holiday or baby shower gift for the sleep-deprived and tech-savvy parent.