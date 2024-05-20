Get Yourself an Incredible Apple Mac Mini With $100 Off Before Memorial Day

We're right in the thick of early Memorial Day sales, which means that you can find just about anything on sale. One of our favorite deals at the moment is this one on the Apple Mac Mini: It's currently $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to just $499 from the usual price of $599.

While not as portable as the best MacBooks, the Mac Mini is a truly excellent device. It's a teeny tiny desktop computer that can be connected with a monitor, mouse and keyboard as you would with any other setup. Despite its small size, it still packs plenty of power and speed.

The device has the 2023 M2 chip for general security and exceptional processing, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an excellent way to set up a desktop without needing much space, and it's portability means you can easily carry it between work, school and home with no issues. Plus, this discount makes it one of the best Mac Mini deals around, which is always a good thing.