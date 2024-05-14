Get Yourself a Brand-New Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer With Up to $32 Off

A pressure watcher isn't quite what we'd call an essential gardening tool, but if you've got a patio or decking, or just lots of outside space to clean, it's pretty darn close. If you've been hoping to get one while it's on sale, you'd do very well to get this Greenworks electric pressure washer while it's up to $32 off. It's on sale for $220 as standard. But if you're new to QVC, then you can use the code NEWQ10 to get another $10 off your order.

This electric pressure washer can output 2,000 PSI of pressure -- that's a lot for an electric model -- to easily blast away grime and general grossness form just about any surface it can reach. That's easy to do too, because it comes with a sizable flexible hose that'll allow you to move as you need to in order to hit hard-to-reach areas. It also comes with four different nozzles, each of which is good for a different task.

Whether you're looking to make your walls look new again, clean your car and patio furniture with no hassle or just draw funny pictures on the floor, this pressure watch can get the job done. It even comes with a three-year warranty, which is excellent for those who worry about their big purchases. Once you've cleaned everything up, you can go and look at the best places to buy plants online and really spruce up your home.