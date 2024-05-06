Get Your Hands on Lifetime Access to Learning American Sign Language for $20
If learning American Sign Language is something you've been wanting to do, now is your chance with 80% off this learning bundle that has lifetime access.
If you find yourself struggling to communicate with someone who has a hearing impairment, knowing sign language can be a big help. If you've always wanted to learn American Sign Language, this all-in-one bundle comes with 13 courses that will help you pick up the basics. Available on StackSocial for a limited time only, you can score this bundle at an 80% discount, bringing it to only $20. That buys you lifetime access to these courses, so you can learn ASL at your own pace.
The bundle includes 29 hours of instruction that'll teach you useful signs and improve your communication. You don't need any prior knowledge of ASL to get started: These sessions cover the alphabet, colors and numbers, as well as nouns, verbs, adverbs, business terms and more. With periodic reviews along the way, you'll be able to correct your form and ensure you're signing accurately.
Read more: Best Language Learning Apps for 2023
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.