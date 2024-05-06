X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Get Your Hands on Lifetime Access to Learning American Sign Language for $20

If learning American Sign Language is something you've been wanting to do, now is your chance with 80% off this learning bundle that has lifetime access.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
aslbundle
StackSocial

If you find yourself struggling to communicate with someone who has a hearing impairment, knowing sign language can be a big help. If you've always wanted to learn American Sign Language, this all-in-one bundle comes with 13 courses that will help you pick up the basics. Available on StackSocial for a limited time only, you can score this bundle at an 80% discount, bringing it to only $20. That buys you lifetime access to these courses, so you can learn ASL at your own pace.

See at StackSocial

The bundle includes 29 hours of instruction that'll teach you useful signs and improve your communication. You don't need any prior knowledge of ASL to get started: These sessions cover the alphabet, colors and numbers, as well as nouns, verbs, adverbs, business terms and more. With periodic reviews along the way, you'll be able to correct your form and ensure you're signing accurately.

Read more: Best Language Learning Apps for 2023

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

See at CNET