Get Your Hands on a $350 Pair of AKG Headphones for Just $60

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to headphones, but if comfort and sound quality are your top priorities, you'll most likely want to go with an over-ear pair. And right now, you've got a chance to get your hands on a high-end pair at an almost unbelievable price. These typically list for a pricey $350, but right now at Harman Audio, you can get your hands on a pair for just $60. This deal has also been matched at and . There's no set expiration, but we don't expect a discount this good to last for long.

These AKG headphones are packed full of high-end features, making them just about the best pair you'll find in the under-$100 price range at the moment. They boast impressive noise-canceling capabilities, plus an aware mode for when you need to be able to hear your surroundings. And with an ergonomic design and memory-foam ear cushions, they're designed for premium comfort.

They also feature impressive audio quality, especially for Samsung users (AKG and Harman are Samsung brands), thanks to UHQ codec support. Plus, you can fine-tune your audio using the AKG companion app. Other features include an auto play/pause function that stops your music when you remove the headphones, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive 25-hour battery life on a single charge.

