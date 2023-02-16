Get Your Desk Organized With $30 Off Anker's Sleek Charging Station

If you're tired of having a tangled nest of charging cords cluttering your desk or nightstand, it may be time to upgrade to something a little more organized. The Anker MagGo 637 is a sleek desktop charging station can keep your phone, tablet, earbuds, smartwatch and plenty of other devices charged up, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save $30 by activating the instant coupon on the product page, dropping the price down to $70. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This charging station doubles as a power strip, and can up to eight different devices at a time. It features a magnetic charging dock for your iPhone on the front, as well as two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and three AC outlets on the back for all of your other devices. And with 65W fast USB-C charging, it can get your devices juiced up in no time. It also helps protect your devices with surge protection, fire resistance, over-voltage protection and more.

Or, if you're looking for a different charging station, or just need some extra cables, you can shop even . With the instant coupon, you can save 20% on this , 20% on this , $50 on this and much more.