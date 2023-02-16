Ring Car Cam Review iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Da Vinci's Forgotten Experiments Probiotic Foods for Gut Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Get Your Desk Organized With $30 Off Anker's Sleek Charging Station

Snag this versatile eight-in-one charging station for just $70, or shop discounts on other Anker power stations, hubs, cables and more.
A black Anker charging station against a purple background.
Anker

If you're tired of having a tangled nest of charging cords cluttering your desk or nightstand, it may be time to upgrade to something a little more organized. The Anker MagGo 637 is a sleek desktop charging station can keep your phone, tablet, earbuds, smartwatch and plenty of other devices charged up, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save $30 by activating the instant coupon on the product page, dropping the price down to $70. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

This charging station doubles as a power strip, and can up to eight different devices at a time. It features a magnetic charging dock for your iPhone on the front, as well as two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and three AC outlets on the back for all of your other devices. And with 65W fast USB-C charging, it can get your devices juiced up in no time. It also helps protect your devices with surge protection, fire resistance, over-voltage protection and more. 

Or, if you're looking for a different charging station, or just need some extra cables, you can shop even more discounts on Anker accessories. With the instant coupon, you can save 20% on this USB-C hub, 20% on this three-port USB wall charger, $50 on this Anker 555 portable power station and much more. 

Shopping for a new phone case?

Compare pricing on your favorite cases with our CNET Shopping extension so you're certain you're getting the best deal.