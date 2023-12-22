X
Get Your Coffee Fix for Less With $90 Off Ninja's DualBrew Pro Today Only

The DualBrew Pro coffee maker is now yours for just $160 if you get your order in soon.

Ninja DualBrew PRO
Waking up in the morning is about to get a whole lot easier with Best Buy offering you the chance to pick up the Ninja DualBrew Pro coffee maker at a price that's so low you only have a few hours to take advantage of it.

The Ninja DualBrew Pro coffee maker would normally retail for around $250, but if you order within the next few hours that price will be reduced by $90, leaving you to pay just $160. You won't have to enter any codes or clip any coupons, but the deal does end at midnight which leaves you with little option but to act now, before it's too late.

Aside from the special price, this coffee maker has plenty going for it. There's a 12-cup thermal carafe to keep your coffee warm for starters, with a 60-oz multi-position water reservoir giving you the option to position it to the side or rear of the machine to best suit your space.

In use, the coffee maker can use grounds or pods and there are four brew styles on offer including classic, rich, over ice, and specialty. There's also an independent hot water system that's separate from the coffee system to ensure there's no cross-contamination, too. All things considered, there's a lot to like here including the easy cleaning function and dishwasher-safe parts.

It's worth noting that a similar deal is available at Amazon on the same coffee maker, but with a standard glass carafe rather than the thermal one bundled in at Best Buy. The Amazon set is going for $135, though the thermal carafe costs $50 on its own so if that appeals to you then it's still worth grabbing the Best Buy deal. 

Remember to check out our collection of the best coffee maker deals if the Ninja doesn't hit the spot, too.

