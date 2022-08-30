Vizio MQX TV Apple Watch Alternatives National Cinema Day Best Laptops iPhone 14 vs. 13 Apple TV Plus on T-Mobile Amazon's Android Days AT&T vs. Xfinity
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get Your Clean Beauty Favorites for 30% Off at BareMinerals Today

Get beautiful eyeshadow, lipstick, blush and more all at a discount.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Lipstick, mascara and blue on a blue background
BareMinerals

Right now, BareMinerals is having a deal where the brand is knocking 30% off a selection of their clean beauty products while supplies last. You'll find everything from lipstick, foundation sticks to lip liners at a discount. Since there's no end date to this sale, there's plenty of time to peruse everything and get exactly what you want. 

See at BareMinerals

This is a small, but mighty sale. With just 44 products on sale, there's not a lot to look at, but you don't really need much to get the look you want. Prices start at $10 for this Statement Under Over lip liner that you can use to prime or define your lips. The most costly product on sale is actually a collection of items. For $74 (save $25), BareMinerals' 10-piece clean beauty collection is a kit full of bestselling clean skin care and makeup favorites. Some of what you'll find in this collection are primer, finishing powder and brow gel. 

For $2 less, this Floral Utopia Collection has four items in it: blush, lip lacquer, highlighter and eyeshadow, making this set just $72. And speaking of eyeshadow, this sale has a lot of it. Need eyeshadow for a nude look? Then this $22 Gen Nude eyeshadow palette -- rose has six neutral colors and this Gen Nude eyeshadow palette - latte also $22. While this jewel-toned Good Tidings Gen Nude eyeshadow palette is $24 (save $26) that has 12 shades instead of six, and is a great choice for holiday themed makeup.

For more clean beauty deals, head over to BareMinerals today.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.