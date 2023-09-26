X
Get Winter Ready With Up to 75% Off Greenworks and Sun Joe Power Tools

Getting ready for the cold weather is a lot easier with the right tools, and right now you can snag all the equipment you need for less at Woot.

A Sun Joe pressure washer, and Greenworks snow blower and leaf blower against a green background.
Winter is just around the corner, so if you're a home owner, you've got a lot of work to do to get your property ready for the cold weather. And right now, you can snag just about everything you need to prepare for less at Woot. The online retailer is currently offering up to 75% off a big selection of Greenworks and Sun Joe electric power tools, including leaf blowers, chainsaws, power washers and much more, with tons of items discounted by more than $100. This sale runs through Oct. 2, but there's a limited supply available, and some items have already sold out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Woot

No matter what outdoor projects you've got on deck this this fall, you'll find all the tools you need for less at this sale. If you're looking to wash away some dirt and grime before the cold weather sets in, you can pick up this Sun Joe 13-amp handheld pressure washer for a whopping $136 off, which drops the price to just $63. And if you need some help tackling the falling leaves, you can snag this powerful Greenworks 80-volt cordless leaf blower for just $60, which saves you $135 compared to the usual price. 

If you need to trim some branches before the heavy snows start to fall, you can save $129 this Sun Joe 24-volt pole saw with a 12-foot reach and grab it for just $50 right now. There are plenty of other tools on sale, including chainsaws, string trimmers, snow blowers and much more, so be sure to shop the entire selection before it's sold out.

