Get up to $700 Off Mattresses During Leesa's Fall Cozy-Up Sale

As it gets colder, you'll obviously want to stay in your bed a lot longer, so why not do it with a comfortable and affordable new mattress? Now through Oct. 31, Leesa is running a sale for with two free pillows thrown in with the deal.

Of the mattresses on sale, this is both the most expensive and deeply discounted mattress available. Starting at $1,599 for a twin XL and $2,099 (save $500) for a queen size, this seven-layer hybrid works for all sleep positions. And with its organic cotton and merino wool and recycled material design, you'll have a soft and sustainable bed, too. In her review of the Leesa Legend, CNET's McKenzie Dillon said it had "the fluffiness of a cloud and the support of a marshmallow. It's seriously comfortable."

If you need a more affordable mattress that doesn't sacrifice comfort, there are others you can check out that are just as good to sleep on. Originally $1,499 for a queen-size , you can now get it for just $1,299. While it doesn't have as many layers as the legend hybrid (five instead of seven), it still comes with a cover, memory foam, comfort, support and base layer. Also, this mattress is on the firmer side, so your hips, back and shoulders should find some relief when you're sleeping.

Even kids can get a mattress during this offer. There are three options you can choose from: a starting from $549 for ages eight and up, a for younger children and a starting from $399.

Need better sleep? If so, head over to the so that you can get something that's comfortable to lay, sleep and lounge on.

