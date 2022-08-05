Get Up to 63% Off Aqua Joe Sprinklers and Hoses on Amazon Right Now

Is your lawn looking a little dull and dry from all the heat? You might need to ensure that it's watered properly, and you need a good hose or sprinkler system to get that done. Thankfully, there are some great deals on both right now, and you can save up to 63% on lawn items. That includes hoses, sprinklers, pressure washers and brass faucets.
You can grab an oscillating sprinkler that'll water your lawn and keep your kids entertained during hot summer months for just $8 (save $17). If you're looking to install a sprinkler system that will keep your flowers and garden growing, check out this indestructible brass sprinkler for just $17. You can also get this hose holder and faucet for just $30 (save $9). These deals only last today, so hurry now while it still stands.