Deals

Get Up to 60% Off Internal and External Hard Drives, Memory Cards and More

Shop dozens of deals on SanDisk and Western Digital products.
2 min read

If you're someone who loves taking pictures and videos, chances are you've run into storage issues at some point on your phone or computer. From professional photographers and videographers to the average selfie enthusiast, having enough storage space on your devices can be tricky, especially when so many phones don't have the option for expandable storage. There are many ways around that, including microSD cards and external hard drives. During this sale on SanDisk and Western Digital products, you can save up to 60% while ensuring there's enough storage to keep all of your memories.

See at Amazon

There are over two pages of storage solutions to choose from, starting as low as $17 for 128GB microSD card (save $10). We've rounded up some of the best deals during this sale by each category.

Memory cards
Amazon

SanDisk Ultra 512GB memory card: $50

Save $30

As a photographer, I've tried out many brands of SD cards and SanDisk is now my go-to. The Ultra card has never failed me, even when I switch cameras, and it has fast transfer speeds. There is more than half a terabyte of space here, so for those who are capturing 4K videos in full definition, this card is perfect for you.

$50 at Amazon

External hard drives and flash drives
Amazon

SanDisk 500GB portable SSD: $84

Save $66

I love having all of my important files and photos with me on a portable hard drive, and this SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is what I'm using right now. It's incredibly light, small and thin, making it extremely portable. It's built like an external solid-state hard drive, so you won't have to worry about losing any of your files. It's also compatible with all computers including Macs. You can get the 1TB hard drive for $110 (save $140), the 2TB hard drive for $209 (save $251) or the 4TB hard drive for $360 (save $340).

$84 at Amazon
$84 at Best Buy
$115 at Walmart

Internal hard drives

