Get Up to 55% Off Keychron's Mechanical Keyboards Before Memorial Day Ends

Most would agree that all the best gaming keyboards are also great mechanical keyboards, but not all of them are designed to help improve your fragging game. There are tons of great clicky and clacky keyboards out there that will look right at home in an office or anywhere else, and Keychron makes some of the most popular around. During Memorial Day, you can pick from four of its best and save up to 55% in the process.

Woot is currently offering seven different Keychron keyboards with varying degrees of discounts. These will be around until they either sell out or until the sale ends in a few days, whichever happens first. If you want to make sure you save on your next mechanical keyboard, the time to act is now.

The various keyboards on offer here cover different sizes and designs, so there should be something for everyone. One popular model is the Keyckron K8 mechanical keyboard, which normally sells for $90, but order now and you'll pay just $45. It comes with both Mac and Windows layouts and features RGB backlights and you can pick your Gateron switch color. All lovely stuff, we think you'll agree. It's even hot-swappable so you can install your own switches if you prefer.

The Keychon K2 is a great budget-friendly keyboard that is compatible with both Mac and Windows. It's good for multitasking as it connects to up to three devices but you can't choose your switches during checkout. The Keychron K2 here comes Blue switches installed by default and can be yours for just $40 --down from the usual $80 asking price. There are other options as well, so be sure to check out the full list. Failing that, check out our list of the best keyboard deals if you don't find a Keychron to suit your needs, although we're sure you will.