Get up to 50% Off Yeti Mugs and Water Jugs at Lowe's

Looking for a new thermos that will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot for longer? Check out this sale on Yeti mugs and water jugs happening right now .

Yeti water bottles, ramblers, mugs, cups and tumblers have consistently ranked among the highest when it comes to insulated beverage holders. These products are sure to last a long time while achieving desirable results. When you can grab a $25 mug for just $13, who wouldn't want to stock up? This sale lasts until Sept. 6, but a lot of the items are running out quickly, so grab yours while you can.