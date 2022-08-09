Get Up to 50% Off Select Cosmetics at NYX Today

NYX is well-known for its affordable and effective makeup (in fact, its waterproof eyeliners are my go-to) and right now the brand is offering . Prices start as low as $5 for lipsticks and go up to $30 for advent calendars and eyeshadow palettes. There are 34 different items to choose from during this sale, so we've picked some top choices to try out.

NYX For fans of Money Heist, a Netflix original show about a Spanish bank robbery, there are a few cool products to check out. First is this 32-color eyeshadow palette. It's shaped like one of the bank robbers' masks and features matte, glitter and shimmer shades. The names of these shades pay homage to the show, including one named "Boom Boom Ciao" (you'll have to watch the show to understand it).

NYX Another Money Heist collaboration, this eyeshadow palette is called the "El Profesor" palette after one of the main characters of the show. The front graphic is of his iconic glasses, and when you open the palette you're greeted with the words "We are the resistance." This palette has nine different colors, including some very deep reds and browns.

NYX This palette features four different iridescent shades that will give you an extra starry look. It's a limited-edition item with yellow, gold, pale pink and silver tones. This palette can be the perfect gift for someone come Christmas time, or one that you want to keep in your makeup closet.

NYX This limited edition set includes four mini California Beamin' face and body liquid highlighters. I love liquid highlighters because all you need is a drop to rub into your skin to create a nice look. Whatever your skin tone is, you're sure to find a shade to give you a radiant glow.