Get Up to 49% Off Roborock Robot Vacuums With Amazon's Big Spring Sale

With Amazon's Big Spring Sale now up and running, there's never been a better time to ditch that old and busted vacuum and upgrade to something a little newer. And if you're buying a new vacuum, why not pick one that does all the hard work for you? Roborock has claimed multiple spots on our list of the best robot vacuums, and Amazon's sale has a number of its best models at hugely discounted prices.

During Amazon's sale, you can save up to 49% on a new robot vacuum, and there's even a traditional wet and dry vacuum cleaner on offer as well. Just make sure to act soon if one of these discounted robot vacuums takes your fancy -- this sale will only run for a few more days.

There are plenty of Roborock deals to be had right now, but the biggest discount can be found on the Roborock Q5. It normally sells for around $430, but you'll pay just $220 if you take advantage of this deal. It sports lidar navigation and multilevel mapping as well as the option to configure no-go zones and more.

Want a robot vacuum that empties itself? At the very top of the range, we have the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, a vacuum that normally sells for $1,600 but is yours for just $1,000 right now. This beast can mop as well as vacuum, and it'll empty itself and refill its water reservoir when needed. It's about as fancy as robot vacuums get, and now it's a bargain as well. Those who prefer old-fashioned vacs might want to take a look at the Roborock Dyad Air wet and dry vacuum, now just $280, down from $430. Still not sure that you see the right vacuum? Make sure to check out our collection of the best robot vacuum deals before you place an order.