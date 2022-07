Wrap Up Those Summer Projects With Up to 43% Off Greenworks Outdoor Tools

With summer in full swing, now's the time to tame those remaining outdoor projects. Upkeep isn't always simple, and keeping your yard maintained requires the right tools for the job. You can keep your lawn and garden looking excellent, however, without spending a fortune. , including trimmers, blowers, lawn mowers and more. These deals expire tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

Whatever you need for the yard of your dreams, you're likely to find it in this set of deals. There's a wide selection of tools on sale that are designed to take some of the hassle out of the toughest jobs, so if you're shopping for some essentials, check out the on sale at Amazon. We've highlighted a few of our favorite offers below.

If you need some help keeping your driveways and sidewalks clear of debris, you can pick up this for $105, a total discount of $55. And if you've got serious landscaping to do, you can grab this to keep branches at bay or take down trees and more, discounted by $36, so you pay just $84. There's a $74 discount on a with an easy push-button start, bringing the cost to just $175. And while all of these tools are battery-powered, many don't come with one included; you can snag an that will work with all the tools on sale for around $118, which is $32 off the usual price.

Whether you need a new , or , today is a good opportunity to take advantage of price cuts so you can get the most out of your green this season, both in your yard and your wallet.

Read more: Best Electric Lawn Mowers of 2022