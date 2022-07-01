Get Up to 40% Off Samsung, HP and Acer Chromebooks With Prices As Low As $120

Chromebooks are a solid option for people wanting a device to handle computing basics. They run Google's Chrome OS and they tend to be a more budget friendly option than many top-of-the-line Apple and Windows laptops. There are some limitations on what a Chromebook can do, so for some buyers, a laptop may be the best option, but if you don't need all functionality of a traditional laptop, a Chromebook is probably all you need.

Ahead of Prime Day, hundreds of early deals have already arrived. And right now at Amazon's Woot site, you can find Chromebooks from Samsung, HP and Acer for , with prices starting at $120. You can take advantage of this offer now through July 5, while supplies last.

The 2021 features an 11.6-inch display, 32GB of eMMC storage and is built with military-grade durability against transit drop, high temperature, dust, humidity and more. It gets up to 12.5 hours of battery life. This Chromebook also comes with built-in virus protection and will receive auto-updates to Chrome OS through 2027. And at 40% off, you can snag this Chromebook for just $120, saving you $80.

A similar option is the . It also features an 11.6-inch display and 32GB of eMMC memory. However, the HP Chromebook features the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, whereas the Samsung Chromebook 4 uses Intel's N4020. This Chromebook is down to $125, a savings of $75. It definitely lets you multitask in multiple windows with ease, but this model will only receive auto-updates through June 2024.

You can also check out the . It features an AMD A6 processor, but the display size, storage and price are the same. However, the 311 will receive updates through June 2026.

These are all great options if mobility and price are your biggest concerns. Plus, each new device comes with a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty. Now, if you want a more premium Chromebook option, you should check out the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1. This particular option is refurbished, and at $180, is also the priciest.

However, those compromises come with 64GB of storage, dual camera and a built-in pen to use your Chromebook like a tablet. The pen never needs charging, so you can write, sketch, edit, magnify and take screenshots any time you choose. It also has a 12.2-inch screen, which is a little nicer if you're going to be working with a word processor or other projects that keep you on your computer for a while. It will receive updates through June of 2024 and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, so it's definitely worth considering.

Shop the at Woot, and if you don't find the right Chromebook to meet your needs, check out other great Chromebook deals available now.