Get Up to 40% Off Brooklinen's Luxury Linens and Towels for Sleep Week

The Sleep Week deals are coming in hot, and here at CNET, we can definitely get behind an entire week dedicated to the art of getting enough sleep. Saving money on high-quality linen and accessories just sweetens the deal in our eyes, and now the folks at Brooklinen are offering some deep discounts to celebrate the event.

Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2024, is currently offering 20% off everything sitewide, so you're sure to find a great price on whatever it is that you need. Looking to save even more? You can also get up to 40% off Brooklinen bundles during Sleep Week.

CNET rated Brooklinen's Down Comforter as the best comforter for cooler temperatures in 2024, and right now, you can get that exact comforter in a queen size for $303, a $76 price cut. Pair it with the queen-sized Luxe Sateen Core sheet set, which is currently discounted from $159 to $127. Or get a set of Brooklinen's Super-Plush bath towels which are marked down from $89 to $71. Even the ultra-soft Super-Plush robe is on sale, currently $79 versus the regular price of $99.

If you're on the hunt for even bigger bargains, be sure to take a peek at Brooklinen's Last Call page, where you'll find more savings of up to 75% off on final sale items including duvet covers, sheets, pillowcases, robes and more.