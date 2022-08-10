Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get Up to 36% Off Haircare Products From Dove, Nexxus and More

Stock up on these deals to keep your locks clean and quenched.

If washing hair is part of your daily shower routine, chances are you go through haircare products as quickly as you do a bar of soap. If so, maybe you'll want to stock up on shampoos and conditioners that are good for your hair type. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 36% off haircare products from brands like Dove, Nexxus, Tresemme, Axe and Suave. This sale has quality products for as little as $7 and has great deals on family packs.

See at Amazon
Amazon

Nexxus Humectress moisturizing conditioner for dry hair

This is one of my favorite conditioners because it helps keeps my hair hydrated even in humidity. This 33.8 fl. oz. bottle will last for a while, and it's packed with elastin protein and green caviar. The conditioner usually costs $31, but it's now $15 off.

$16 at Amazon
Amazon

Suave Professionals smoothing keratin conditioner, four-pack

This four-pack of conditioners comes infused with keratin for 48-hour frizz control. It's one of my favorite go-tos, especially when I'm traveling because it's so affordable and effective. Originally $16, this pack is now $3 off.

$13 at Amazon
Amazon

Dove hair therapy regimen hair set for dry scalp

If you have dry scalp, try out this trio. It's a three-step regimen for those who need extra moisture in their roots, and it's filled with vitamin B3. The bundle includes shampoo, conditioner and leave-in scalp treatment. Save $4 on this today.

$17 at Amazon
Amazon

Dove men+care fortifying 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner

This two-in-one shampoo and conditioner accomplishes twice as much with half the product. It's great for normal to oily hair, and is loaded with caffeine to help strengthen thinning hair. There are four of these 12-ounce bottles in this pack.

$14 at Amazon

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.