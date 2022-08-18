Get up to $30 Off Select Fitbit Models at Wellbots

Fitness trackers are a great way to record your workouts, heart rate and even understand your body a bit better. Many trackers have the added bonus of smart watch features too. With Fitbit you can get the best of both worlds -- you can focus on your health while getting phone notifications. The watches also sync with the Fitbit app on your phone -- allowing you to see your fitness stats and progress. And right now you can save up to $30 off select Fitbit models at Wellbots and get free shipping too.

Get the for just $100 (save $30). The Luxe is a great fitness tracker for those who want something a bit simpler. Its AMOLED screen makes for a bright display of your workout data or the time. The sleek design and interchangeable band make it easy for the Luxe to effortlessly go with any outfit. The battery lasts for up to five days, which allows for an accurate read of sleep patterns.

Perfect for back-to-school shopping, you can get a right now for just $60. Crafted with kids in mind, Fitbit added some great features like bedtime reminders. You can switch the Fitbit app to parent or kid mode. And there's no need to worry about drops and spills: The Ace comes with a protective case in fun colors and is designed to be swim-proof.

Saving the best for last, the has the most bells and whistles out of the bunch. Snag it for just $170 and enjoy the 20 preloaded exercise modes, larger health metrics dashboard, and the six-day battery life (save $30). The Versa conveniently has both Google and Alexa assistants built in. And you can choose from hundreds of clock faces or change out your band for a customized look.

