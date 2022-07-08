Get Up to 37% Off BN-Link Smart Plugs, Timer Outlets, Remote Outlets and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon is having great early Prime Day deals on its smart home products that allow you to control nearly everything in your home, from the lights to the television, with your voice. But for those who aren't totally invested in the smart home and just want more control over your appliances and electricity usage, check out this sale on BN-Link smart plugs, timers, remote outlets and more.

that can help keep your electricity costs low by offering you a way to set up timers on your electronics. These are some of the products you can have, but act fast because the sale ends today.

Amazon Save on energy costs with these wireless outlet switches that can turn off with the click of a button. This set includes three wireless outlet switches and a remote that can function up to 100 feet in line of sight. You can sync the outlets together and turn off all your devices at the same time.

Amazon Get this surge protector for $5 off on Amazon today. It comes with eight outlets, four of which can be timed all week long. You can set up eight different on/off programs for the four timed outlets, which can be controlled simultaneously. Each row is equipped with a colored LED to indicate that it's on.

Amazon This outdoor timer is perfect for the holidays, when you have multiple sets of lights around the house that only need to be on for a couple of hours each night. Along with a stake that makes this timer easy to set up anywhere in your garden, it comes with clear weatherproof cover that protects the timer from water, dust and damage. It comes with a 72-inch green cord and six grounded outlets.

Amazon Set up to eight on/off programs with this heavy duty timer. Settings include a Daylight Savings mode, preset combination days, and "random" vacation mode. This timer helps you save costs on electricity for appliances like lights, coffee machines, fans and more.

Amazon Do you have living animals or plants that survive best in year-round warm weather? This thermostat controller is great for seed germination, reptiles, incubation and greenhouses. It pairs great with heat mats or heat bulbs.