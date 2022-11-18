Live: Early Black Friday Sales Black Friday Deals Target's Early Black Friday Walmart Black Friday Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy's Early Black Friday Best Chromebook Deals
Get Up to 25% Off Unlocked Samsung Phones at Amazon Right Now

The deal includes Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 models.

Zarrin Ahmed
Looking for Black Friday deals on top-of-the-line smartphones? We've seen plenty of deals on electronics like TVs, speakers, home appliances and more at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. Right now, however, Amazon is offering up to 25% off unlocked Samsung smartphones.

This deal includes popular new models like the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. Other lesser-known models of the Galaxy are on sale too, so you can get an unlocked phone for as low as $190. We've rounded up some of the best deals on Galaxy, Fold and Flip phones below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked
This phone comes in a beautiful burgundy color and is equipped with 512GB of memory, an 8K camera and an S Pen. Originally $1,400, you can have this phone for just $1,100 (and save $300). We love the great low-light photography that this phone offers and the fact that it can zoom in closer than most competing phones.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review.

 

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 unlocked

Equipped with 256GB of memory and 8K camera and video, this smartphone is the base model for the S22. It comes in several different colors including phantom black, bora purple, green, phantom white and pink gold. All of the colors except bora purple are on sale right now for $100 off. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus unlocked

The S22 Plus comes with a longer-lasting battery than the base model, but it's still equipped with the same 8K camera that the Ultra has (without an intense zoom). The camera is an impressive 50-megapixel unit that works well in low-light mode. 

Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 unlocked

We love the Z Fold 4 for the numerous changes to the body from its predecessor, its cameras, the ease of multitasking and its wide body. Originally $1,800, you can save $400 on the phone when you buy it at Amazon. It has 256GB of storage, flex mode and hands-free video mode.

