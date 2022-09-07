Get Up to 25% Off Grand Patio Outdoor Furniture

Summer is almost over and some people might be packing away their outdoor chairs and gazebos to prepare for fall. But if you want to enjoy a few more weekends in your yard or want to upgrade your outdoor area, check out these great deals on patio furniture, now up to 25% off at Amazon.

Lots of items from the Grand Patio Outdoor Furniture Collection are now on sale for just a few hours, so grab yours while you can. You can save up to $86 during this sale. Check out some of the items below.

Other deals

(save $46)

(save $86)

(save $36)

(save $18)

(save $80)