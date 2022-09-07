Apple Event: How to Watch iPhone 14 Rumors Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review $100 Off MacBook Air M2 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Refurb Apple Watch Deal
Deals

Get Up to 25% Off Grand Patio Outdoor Furniture

Enjoy the last bits of summer with great deals on chairs, gazebos and more.

Summer is almost over and some people might be packing away their outdoor chairs and gazebos to prepare for fall. But if you want to enjoy a few more weekends in your yard or want to upgrade your outdoor area, check out these great deals on patio furniture, now up to 25% off at Amazon.

See at Amazon

Lots of items from the Grand Patio Outdoor Furniture Collection are now on sale for just a few hours, so grab yours while you can. You can save up to $86 during this sale. Check out some of the items below.

Moor Recliner PE Wicker with flip table - peacock blue
$344 at Amazon
10x10-foot gazebo with screen mesh netting
$240 at Amazon
Outdoor water-resistant solar lights, flickering flames - pack of eight
$40 at Amazon
Outdoor gas fire pit table, 30-inch square
$208 at Amazon
Transparent waterproof solar lights
See at Amazon
10x13-foot gazebo with curtains
$320 at Amazon

