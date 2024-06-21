Get Up to $1,000 Off at Sleep Number's Early Fourth of July Sale

With summer officially upon us and Independence Day on the horizon, it's a great time to consider replacing your mattress, especially thanks to some early Fourth of July savings we're seeing such as those on offer at Sleep Number. Right now you can save between 10% and 30% off one of our favorite mattresses and $1,000 off the Climate360 smart bed.

Sleep Number is offering 10% off the c2 and c3 Classic Series mattresses. This means a queen-size Sleep Number c2 smart bed is $999. You can also save 20% off any of the Performance Series mattresses.

In addition, just in time for the heat summer, Sleep Number's Innovation Series mattresses, which offer its most advanced temperature balancing features, are 30% off. Plus, you can save 25% on Sleep Number's temperature-balancing bedding, such as cooling sheets and pillow cases as well as blankets and mattress toppers.

If you're interested in one of Sleep Number's most luxurious smart bed and base combos, you can score the Climate360 Smart Bed for $1,000 less. That means a queen-size set will be $8,999 vs. $9,999.

Looking for bedroom furniture? This early Fourth of July sale features discounts between 20% and 40% off. And this week, between June 17 and June 23, you can get free home delivery when you add an adjustable base and up to 30% off two pillows. Don't snooze too long; order your new mattress and bedding and you'll be sleeping soundly in no time.

But if these offers don't work for you, be sure to check out other great mattress deals happening now from plenty of other top brands.