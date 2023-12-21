Get Unlimited Access to 25 Language Courses for Just $190 at StackSocial
This deal saves you over $200 on a Rosetta Stone lifetime license -- one of our favorite language learning apps of 2023.
If you're going to be doing some traveling abroad in 2024, you may want to brush up on the language before your trip. And if you learn best through listening, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners, and right now you score a lifetime subscription -- which includes access to all 25 languages -- for just $190 at StackSocial. That saves you a whopping $209 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
This membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Of course, even those who do not plan on traveling far from home can benefit from improved language skills. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy media from other places, hobbyists can also take advantage of this deal.
Every single lesson -- no matter the language -- is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.
