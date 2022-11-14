Musk's Twitter Meltdown Student Loan Debt Relief on Hold 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Review HomePod Mini Deal Early Black Friday Deals Polar's Ignite 3 Watch RSV Surge Thermostat Settings
Deals

Get a Top-Rated JBL Speaker for $40 Off Right Now at Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2022, and right now you can pick one up for just $90.
Trying to find an affordable Bluetooth speaker isn't hard these days, but when you also want solid sound quality, the list of potential choices gets shorter. 

The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth wireless speakers, and while it normally goes for $130, Amazon has marked it down to just $90, saving you $40. This price is only available on the red color variant, and without a clear-cut expiration, there's no guaranteeing how long it will last. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price. 

The Flip 6 is a small and lightweight option for people who want to carry their Bluetooth speaker with them on the go. At well under 2 pounds, it easily fits in a bag or large pocket. And it has good sound quality, too. The Flip 6 features two-way drivers and dual passive radiators, all of which help deliver powerful sound with a deep bass for a speaker of its size. 

It charges via USB-C and has up to 12 hours of playback per charge, making it an ideal choice for when you're on the go or hanging out somewhere without outlets. And if you need to juice up your phone or tablet's battery, you can also use the speaker as a power bank and allow your device to charge. 

With an IPX67 rating, it's fully waterproof and dustproof so you can use it pretty much anywhere, even the beach. It can even be submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes, so spills, splashes and inclement weather shouldn't damage your device. At under $100, this is a solid deal for anyone looking for a Bluetooth speaker that can provide bass and clarity in a small package.

