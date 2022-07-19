Get This Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush for Just $42 (Save $18)

Brushing your teeth is likely the first thing you do after waking up, and the last thing you do before going to bed. Having healthy oral care habits makes a huge difference when it comes to taking care of your pearly whites. Why not brush smarter? Check out this Quip smart electric toothbrush starter kit, now on sale for just $42 (originally $60).

Quip prides itself on better oral health made simple, affordable and enjoyable. Its smart electric toothbrush has a Bluetooth smart motor, a premium all-color design and a replaceable soft-bristle brush head with a tongue scraper on the back. The design is ultrathin and the toothbrush is lightweight. Instead of a charging stand, just pop in a AAA battery and you're good to go for three months. This set includes a multiuse travel cover that doubles as a stand and a mirror mount.

You can download the Quip app and track your brushing routine. The app offers tips and coaching to help you improve your oral care. You can also use the "q" button to power a gentle but effective cleaning that consists of sensitive sonic vibrations, a two-minute timer and 30-second pulses. The toothbrush is water-resistant and shower-safe.

CNET's Amanda Capritto liked "that the vibrations are gentle and the brush head is larger than average" in her review of the Quip Smart Brush, as part of her list of best electric toothbrushes (check out her review of the regular Quip brush there, too).

Opt for Quip's refill plan and get your first refill free. After that, it's just $5 for a fresh brush head every three months.

