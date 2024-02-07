X
Get This Lifetime License to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Just $60

If you want a Microsoft Office license but don't want to deal with monthly subscriptions, this Stacksocial deal is a perfect alternative.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
microsoft-office-2021-bf
Microsoft/CNET

A lot of folks rely on Microsoft Office daily for work or school, or really even just personal tasks here and there. Unfortunately, the monthly subscription fees can be frustrating for some, and if you buy an Office Pro 2021 license from Microsoft, you're going to be paying a substantial $440

But you don't have to pay that much. Right now there's a Stacksocial deal offering a massive 72% discount, which knocks that price down to just $60. Just be aware that the offer ends on Feb. 12, so take advantage of it while the deal is still available. Or if that's still a bit pricey for you, you could always grab the Office Pro Plus 2019 version instead.

See at StackSocial

Just note that Mac users will get only the basic Home and Business suite, while Windows users will get the Professional suite, which includes Office Publisher and Office Access, as well.

microsoft-office-home-and-bussiness-2021-bf
Microsoft/CNET

StackSocial's deal is a great bargain when compared with the online Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which starts at $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals. There's a free online version of Microsoft Office that you can use as well, but it isn't nearly as feature-complete. (Separately -- and notably -- Apple users should be aware that Outlook is now a free app for the Mac.)

Now, a deal this good comes with some caveats. First, the code provided can be used one time for a single computer, so you won't be able to install it on multiple machines in your home, and if your current computer happens to die, you could run into a snag when trying to transfer it. Likewise, you're passing up on other benefits you'd get as a 365 subscriber. You won't get any OneDrive Cloud Storage, nor will you get the fancy new cloud-based AI features like Microsoft Copilot. While the apps should continue to work as long as your computer does, Microsoft's support for this version of Office ends on Oct. 13, 2026

To that last point: Though this is listed as a "lifetime license" -- that is, the lifetime of the computer you installed it on -- it's worth noting there's always a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license. Versions of StackSocial's deal have been running for more than a year; the one we bought in early 2022, for instance, still works fine.

