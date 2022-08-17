Get This Lenovo Chromebook 3 for Just $79, a Discount of $60

Looking for a simple computer that you can multitask with? Chromebooks are a great option for those who want to create documents or presentations, stream shows or movies, share photos and browse the web. They're also generally ultra-portable so you can do work from the office, home, a coffee shop or anywhere else. Right now, is just $79 at Best Buy, down from its original price tag of $139, so you get to save $60. This deal only lasts for another few hours, so grab one while you can.

This Chromebook didn't make our list of best Chromebooks for 2022, but it's still packed with notable features. Equipped with 4GB of flash memory and a 64GB hard drive, this Ideapad is both flexible and fast. It's powered by an Intel Celeron processor and a quick Chrome operating system. It will last up to 10 hours on its battery, weighs less than three pounds and is less than an inch thick, making this laptop easy to carry with you anywhere.

It already comes with apps (you can also download thousands more), and it has built-in virus protection and cloud backup. Though it's sacrificed a CD or DVD drive to remain light and thin, it has a microphone/headphone jack, a built-in card reader and an HD webcam with a microphone.