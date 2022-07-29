MacBook Pro Deals Salad Delivery Service Best Unlimited Data Plans PlayStation Deals WOW Home Internet Review $118 Off GE Air Conditioner Budgeting Apps Fitbit Deals
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get This Eufy Solo Smart Lock for Just $120, a Discount of $60

Replace your deadbolt with this Wi-Fi enabled smart keypad.

Fumbling with your keys when you're trying to get into your house or apartment? Or do you struggle to see which key is the right one for the entrance door? Check out Eufy's solo smart lock, which can replace traditional deadbolts while giving you easy keypad access. Originally $180, you can save $60 on it today and get it for just $120. But act fast, because this deal is only good for one day.

Eufy security solo smart lock
$180 at Best Buy

Make your home smart and secure with this replacement deadbolt. It will help you feel safe and protected at home and give you peace of mind. It's built with IPX3 weatherproof rating that can endure storms and heavy rain, blending technology with ruggedness and durability. You can choose how you want to unlock the deadbolt, whether that's via Bluetooth, the Eufy Security app, Wi-Fi the electronic keypad or a traditional key.