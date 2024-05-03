Get This Costco Gold Star Membership and Nab a $40 Gift Card for Free

The cost of our everyday living expenses isn't exactly cheap. A lot of people have been finding that a small trip to the grocery store seems to cost substantially more than it did even four years ago, which is why it's important to save money where you can. One great way to do so is to grab food in bulk from big warehouse stores like Costco Wholesale. You need a membership to do that though, and right now you can snag Costco's Gold Star annual membership via StackSocial for $60. You don't just get access to Costco Wholesale though -- you'll also get yourself a $40 gift card to use in-store. That means you're essentially spending just $20 to join.

StackSocial doesn't list a specific date for when this deal will end, but it must be redeemed by June 16 in order for you to receive your credit. We recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this offer. Keep in mind, this offer is only available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. If you've been thinking of picking up an annual Costco membership, this is a great way to keep more cash in your pocket.

Read more: How to Get the Most Out of Your Costco Membership

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. While Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco's gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers. Costco frequently has seasonal plants, decor, furniture, electronics and other products as well.

After you sign up, you'll receive your bonus shop card via email. The card can be used both in-store and online, so you can use it right away. It's also worth reiterating that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until June 16 to redeem the membership at Costco, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.