Get This 75-inch Smart TV for Less Than $450 at Walmart Right Now

Whether you want to binge Bridgerton or catch all the MLB games, having a quality smart TV can change your viewing experience. While new televisions can get expensive, thanks to Walmart Plus Week there are some impressive savings on TVs right now. That includes the massive 75-inch Onn UHD, LED Roku smart TV, priced at $448, a $50 savings.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Walmart's own Onn brand puts out some of the more affordable smart TVs on the market. The 75-inch Onn smart TV offers 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Roku baked in so you can watch all your favorite streaming apps right off the bat. Walmart already sells this TV at a decent price of $498, but thanks to the ongoing sales for Walmart Plus Week, you can save that extra $50. Just keep in mind that Walmart Plus Week only goes until June 23, so don't wait too long to make up your mind.

You'll find a wide variety of other TV, tech and home deals during Walmart Plus Week, but be aware that many of the offers are exclusive to Walmart Plus Members.