Get This 11-Piece Magic Bullet Set for Just $30 (Save $10)

Magic Bullet has become a household staple known for its speedy and efficient blenders (and more recently, ). For anyone looking for a long-lasting, small, countertop blender, grab this for just $30 today -- $10 off of its retail price of $40.

I've owned this very set for over two years now, and it still works like a charm. It's my go-to for protein-packed smoothies and refreshing juices. The 11-piece set allows me to choose a container to suit whatever my needs are: serving a smoothie in the mug, taking a to-go drink with the flip-top lid, or just using a small air-tight container to make a chia seed pudding.

What I like most about this blender is how safe it is. You just add ingredients to your cup of choice, screw on the cross blade, flip it upside down and secure it into the base. The Magic Bullet is powerful enough to cut through ice and thick ingredients, and gets the job done in seconds. All of the attachments are easy to clean (and there are no rubber rings that get grimy), which is a huge plus for a neat freak like me. The blender is incredibly compact and no bigger than my coffee press, both of which I can store away neatly to keep more counter space.

