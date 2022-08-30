Vizio MQX TV Apple Watch Alternatives National Cinema Day Best Laptops iPhone 14 vs. 13 Apple TV Plus on T-Mobile Amazon's Android Days AT&T vs. Xfinity
Get This 10-Piece Calphalon Pots and Pans Set for Just $126

Step up your cooking game with this aluminum cookware set.

Feel like upgrading your kitchenware for less? Right now on Amazon, Calphalon's 10-piece cookware set is half off, so you can get it for just $126. This long-lasting cookware set includes eight-inch and 10-inch fry pans, along with one-quart, two-quart, three-quart and six-quart saucepans.

Calphalon 10-piece pots and pans set
$126 at Amazon

All of the pieces are made with hard anodized aluminum that is durable and resists corrosion and warping. There are two layers of nonstick interior preventing food from sticking and making cleanup effortless. Handles on each pot and pan are made of silicone that stays cool on the stovetop. 

The pieces can also go into the oven without getting damaged at up to 400 degrees. Each pot comes with a tempered glass lid. Even though these pieces are made to last, the whole set comes with a 10-year warranty.

