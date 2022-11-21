Live: Early Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Walmart's Black Friday Livestream World Cup RSV Surge Precious Metals in iPhones Meta Shuts Down Science AI Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Get These Great AirPods 3 Earbuds Alternatives for Only $35

This Black Friday headphone deal is worth scooping up.

David Carnoy
Here's a deal worth checking out on a set of open earbuds that perform surprisingly well: the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS. Their list price is $50, but after you apply the instant 20% off coupon on Amazon and then use the code extra 10% off code DELXHSPR at checkout, the price drops to $35. The deal is good through Dec. 15 or while supplies last.

What makes these Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS buds special is that they sound surprisingly good for open earbuds -- they're pretty close to what you get from Apple's AirPods 3 for sound. On top of that, they support Sony's LDAC audio codec for devices that offer it. Not too many cheap open earbuds have good sound but these Soundpeats have good bass response and clarity. They're also good for making calls and have a low-latency gaming mode.

Battery life is rated at 5 hours at moderate volume levels, and these are IPX4 splash-proof. At $35, they're a very good deal if you're looking for open-style buds.