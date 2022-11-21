Get the Walmart PS5 Black Friday Bundle Before It Sells Out Again

The PS5 remains at the top of many holiday wish lists. It's not as impossible to get as it was during the 2020 and 2021 Christmas shopping seasons, but you have to know where to look. And today, that means Walmart. As part of the third wave of its early Black Friday deals, the megaretailer has the console bundled with the PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok game. It's available in two flavors: the high-end (with Blu-ray) version for $559, and the "digital" version of the PS5 (which is identical except for its lack of a Blu-ray drive) for $459.

To be clear, both bundles offer only a $10 savings over purchasing the game and the console separately, but the win here is getting the PS5 along with the latest, greatest exclusive game included with your purchase.

Until 7 p.m. ET, the PS5 bundles were only available to Walmart Plus members (see below). But as of now, they're available to everyone. As such, expect them to sell out quickly. To that end, if you click through and see prices higher than $559 and $459, respectively, it means that the primary stock has sold out at Walmart and the listing has temporarily defaulted to a third-party reseller.

Any other PS5 purchase options?

You can , which effectively puts you on a waiting list. Here's how.





