Get the Surface Laptop Go 2 for $500 at Best Buy (Save $200)

It's important to consider your needs when shopping for a laptop. If all you require is a basic laptop that offers portability and performance for when you're on the go, the Surface Laptop Go 2 may be a good option. There are now many budget-friendly laptop models on the market. However, this computer stands out by both being the right size for travel and still offering a design that's more comfortable to use than much of the competition. And right now, Best Buy has also slashed the price this Microsoft laptop by $200, dropping the price to $500. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The ultraportable Surface Laptop Go 2 is small enough to carry around, but still comes with a full-size keyboard, a precision trackpad and a fingerprint reader, which give this budget laptop a more premium feel. It comes equipped with a 12.4-inch touchscreen and a tall 3:2 aspect ratio display, along with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. While these aren't the most powerful specs on the market, you should be able to multitask on this midrange laptop just fine. It features an HD camera and built-in Studio Mics for video calls, as well as Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio so you can stream your favorite content right on your laptop. You can also get up to 13 hours of battery life per charge -- and with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in just over an hour.

If this model isn't the right fit, be sure to check out our roundup of other great laptop deals happening now.