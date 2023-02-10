Super Bowl: How to Watch Best Super Bowl Ads Rihanna's Halftime Show PlayStation VR 2 Unboxed Bing and AI ChatGPT and Dating Best and Worst Onscreen Couples Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown
Deals

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet

Save $90 and snag this deal for just $139 on Amazon right now.

Zarrin Ahmed headshot
Zarrin Ahmed

Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse.

If you're searching for a new tablet and want to get a good deal, check out this discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 currently on Amazon. Typically $230, the 32GB model is down to $139, a savings of $91. If you want a little more storage, the 64GB is down to $189 from $280 (save $91) and the 128GB model is down to $249 from $330 (save $81). All of these models come in dark gray, pink gold or silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet
$249 at Amazon

Samsung introduced the tablet last year as a new midrange 10.5-inch Android tablet. The 1,920x1,200-pixel display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which allows you to see more on the screen vertically when working in landscape mode. Amazon lists it as using Android 11, which is not the very latest version of Google's operating system, but it has reportedly been updated to Android 13 in some countries. On Samsung's security update schedule it gets updated every quarter, so it should be kept up to date for at least a few years.

The tablet also features a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 1TB. Other features include the quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, headphone jack, 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. It's also equipped with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

