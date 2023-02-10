Get the Perfect Personalized Gift With This Massive Mixbook Sale

While the old adage "it's the thought that counts" still rings true, personalized gifts are always a treat. If you're looking for a special gift for a loved one, consider customizing something with Mixbook. The site allows you to take your personal photos to make photo books, wall calendars, cards, home decor and more. And right now you Mixbook has discounted everything by up to 40%, making it that much easier to afford a truly personalized memento. And even better -- you can get an additional 10% off when you use promo code YAYGIFT at checkout (though some exclusions apply). This offer is available now through Feb. 13.

Mixbook landed a spot on our roundup of best photo books for 2023 thanks to how easy the service is to use. The site has photo book themes to highlight special moments in life, including travel, wedding, baby and more. Or you can personalize your own from scratch. Just upload photos from your computer, phone, Facebook or Instagram and then add any additional text or embellishments you want and place your order. There are a lot of customization options, including finishes, so be sure to pay attention to any add-on costs that will affect your bottom line. There are a ton of other products available, too, including cards, calendars, canvas prints and more. So if you're still in need of a gift to celebrate Valentine's Day, an important anniversary, an upcoming birthday or just want to invest in something for yourself, now is a great time to do it for less.