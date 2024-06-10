Get the Party Started With an Exclusive 50% Off This JBL Speaker

Summer's heating up, which means the season of outdoor gatherings is upon us. Whether you plan on hosting pool parties this summer or just want a way to listen to your favorite tunes outdoors, this JBL speaker is worth considering -- especially with our exclusive discount code. The JBL PartyBox Encore would normally set you back $400, but code WELCOMECNET can be used to knock 50% off that price. The deal expires June 16.

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, especially when it comes to models you can take outdoors or use for backyard parties. With this deal, you'll get a speaker that has excellent sound quality, can sync its lights up to the music it's playing and also comes with two microphones for when you've all loosened up enough to attempt some karaoke -- all for $200. The speaker itself can be connected to via Bluetooth, has a rechargeable battery and is even splash-proof, so you don't have to worry if you're using it near a pool or if bad weather suddenly rolls in.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

It lasts for up to 10 hours on battery and charges back up in around three and a half hours. It's also got a USB port built in if you want to use its internal battery to power up your phone in a pinch.